Tyson Fury WWE Crown Jewel Payout Rumored to be $15 Million, Fury Could Possibly Make Another $20 Million in WWE

– As previously reported, WWE announced that Tyson Fury will face Braun Strowman in a one-on-one match at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. The Daily Mail published an article this week stating that Fury would receive a $15 million payout for his match at the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, Fury could make another $20 million or more from a future match in WWE following Crown Jewel later this month. When asked by reporters during a media scrum at a press event last week on what’s next for him in WWE, Fury stated, “This could be a first of many depending on how we go on and depending on how much damage I take on the 31st of October.”

Later during the scrum, when asked by ESPN about possibly facing Cain Velasquez in the future in WWE, Fury added, “Who knows? After Braun Strowman, who knows what lies beneath? Maybe Cain Velasquez, maybe Brock Lesnar, who knows?”

Brock Lesnar will face Cain Velasquez in a WWE Championship match on Crown Jewel as well. Additionally, Fury is scheduled to take on Deontay Wilder in the first of two scheduled rematches in February 2020. Another rematch is reportedly scheduled for Wembley Stadium over the summer.

TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy commented on the Daily Mail’s report on the Tyson Fury/WWE Crown Jewel payout being $15 million on Twitter. McCarthy stated, “I’ve asked around and I’m told ‘it’s in that ballpark.'”

WWE Crown Jewel is set for October 31. The event will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.