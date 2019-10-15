Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card: Seven Matches Set

– WWE has updated the card for WWE Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs October 31st from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and airs live on WWE Network:

* WWE Championship Match: Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

* World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

* Team Hogan vs. Team Flair Match: Seth Rollins, Rusev, Ricochet, 2 more TBA vs. Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura and 1 more TBA

* Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

* Cesaro vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

* Roman Reigns vs. TBA