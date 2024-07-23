– The New York Times reports that the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has filed a lawsuit against the Logan Paul beverage label, PRIME, for infringing on trademarks involving the Olympics and Team USA. The lawsuit accuses Prime Hydration of using those trademarked terms to promote a sports drink featuring Kevin Durant.

According to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Coca-Cola has the exclusive right to use the Olympic trademarks on its beverages in the U.S. Additionally, Prime Hydration is being accuased of using the trademarks terms without the Olympic Committee’s permission.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday, July 19 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, where the committee is based. Prime Hydration is accused of “willful” and “blatant” trademark infringement. The U.S. Olympic Committee is seeking all the profits Prime Hydration received from the products that allegedly infringed on their trademarks, along with “millions of dollars” in punitive damages.

The lawsuit notes packaging, online ads, and promotion for the drink that feature Durant with the words Olympic, Olympian, Team USA, and Gold for Gold, which are all trademarks owned by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Commitee.

An Olympic Committee lawyer reportedly contacted Prime Hydration on July 10, asking the company to halt the use of those trademarks. The lawsuit claims that Prime Hydration continued to ship the drink to stores and feature the drink on LinkedIn after they received the warning.

Prime Hydration was founded in 2022 by Logan Paul, who is also a WWE Superstar and the reigning United States Champion. He founded the drink label along with YouTuber KSI.

This isn’t the first time Prime Hydration has come under controversy. Previously, lawmakers and doctors criticized the PRIME Energy for its high levels of caffeine, which are harmful to children.

Logan Paul is currently scheduled for action coming up at WWE SummerSlam, where he will defend his title against LA Knight. The event is slated for Saturday, August 3 in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The event will take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium and will be broadcast live on Peacock.