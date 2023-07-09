– According to a report by The Associated Press, Senator Charles Schumer is calling on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate PRIME, the beverage brand founded by WWE Superstar and social media influencer Logan Paul and KSI, which has gained viral popularity among the influencer’s young followers. Lawmakers and health experts are questioning the drink’s potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.

Schumer said on PRIME, “One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy—it’s a beverage, but buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.”

While its advertised as having zero sugar and vegan, PRIME reportedly contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounces. That’s about the same as about half a dozen coke cans or almost two Red Bulls. Due to the high caffeine content, it’s been banned in some schools in the United Kingdom and Australia, where pediatricians are warning the public regarding the potential health impacts on young children, including heart problems, anxiety, and digestive issues.

Representatives of the PRIME brand have defended the product by labeling it as “not recommended for children under 18.” Also, another sports drink sold by PRIME, PRIME Hydration, has no caffeine. In a letter to the FDA, Schumer is arguing there is no difference in the online marketing of the two drinks, leading parents to believe they were buying the drink for kids, which contains what’s described as a “cauldron of caffeine.”

Schumer continues in his letter, “A simple search on social media for Prime will generate an eye-popping amount of sponsored content, which is advertising. This content and the claims made should be investigated, along with the ingredients and the caffeine content in the Prime energy drink.”

PRIME was heavily featured for Logan Paul’s WrestleMania 39 match against Seth Rollins. KSI even came out dressed in a PRIME mascot bottle costume and got involved in the match. Earlier this year, Logan Paul and KSI’s PRIME became the official sports drink of the UFC.