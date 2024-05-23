UJPW Announces Lineup For All Together Sapporo

United Japan Pro Wrestling (UJPW) has announced the full lineup for All Together Sapporo, which takes place on June 15. The show will feature talent from NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, STARDOM, DDT and more.

* Tetsuya Naito (NJPW) vs Jake Lee (NOAH)

* All Rebellion (Alejandro, Kenoh & Kaito Kiyomiya) (NOAH) vs Gabe Kidd (NJPW) David Finlay (NJPW) & YO-HEY (NOAH)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan, BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi) (NJPW) vs Drilla Moloney (NJPW), Clark Connors (NJPW), LJ Cleary (NOAH) Anthony Greene (NOAH) & Jack Morris (NOAH)

* Tomohiro Ishii vs Masa Kitamiya

* Naomichi Marufuji (NOAH)& Hiroshi Tanahashi (NJPW) vs Just Five Guys (Yuya Uemura & SANADA) (NJPW)

Tetsuya Endo (DDT), Ryohei Oiwa (NJPW) & Shota Umino (NJPW) vs Kazusada Higuchi (DDT), Gereat-O-Khan (NJPW) & Jeff Cobb (NJPW)

* Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) (NJPW) vs Daichi Hashimoto & Daisuke Sekimoto (BJW)

* AZM (STARDOM) vs Starlight Kid (STARDOM)

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles & Zack Sabre Jr.) (NJPW) vs Yu Owada, HAYATA & Ulka Sasaki (NOAH)