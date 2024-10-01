– Major League Wrestling announced that Último Guerrero will be in action at MLW x CMLL’s Lucha Apocalypto show in November. The event is scheduled for November 9 in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium. Here’s the full announcement:

Último Guerrero added to Lucha Apocalypto

See CMLL’s legendary luchador live November 9 in Chicago.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Último Guerrero will compete at Lucha Apocalypto, live on YouTube from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

🎟 Buy tickets at http://www.luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com starting at just $10.

Último Guerrero is undeniably one of the biggest stars in the history of CMLL, a true cornerstone of the promotion and a symbol of lucha libre excellence. As a rudo with unparalleled skill, Guerrero has built a legacy of dominance, both as a singles competitor and in tag team competition. His technical mastery and fierce in-ring presence have made him a fan favorite and a consistent headliner for decades.

Guerrero’s influence on CMLL is unmatched, having been involved in some of the promotion’s most memorable feuds and matches.

A former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion, Último Guerrero held the prestigious title for over 1,000 days across multiple reigns, cementing his place among the all-time greats. His accolades don’t stop there; Guerrero has also captured the CMLL World Tag Team Championship multiple times, often alongside top-tier partners, further proving his versatility and dominance in both singles and tag team divisions. His legendary mask versus mask victory over Atlantis at the 81st Anniversary Show is still regarded as one of the most iconic moments in CMLL history.

With countless championship reigns and career-defining matches, Último Guerrero remains one of CMLL’s biggest stars, embodying the spirit of lucha libre with every battle. His status as a living legend continues to shine bright in the sport.

Now Último Guerrero readies to go full apocalyptic in Chicago

As a thank you to Chicago fans, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

Tickets start at $10 at www.LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.