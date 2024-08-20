wrestling / News

Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

August 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 8-26-24 Image Credit: WWE

Uncle Howdy will step in the ring against Chad Gable on next week’s WWE Raw. WWE announced the following on Monday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contenders Tournament Starts
* Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman
* Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

