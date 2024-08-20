wrestling / News
Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
August 19, 2024 | Posted by
Uncle Howdy will step in the ring against Chad Gable on next week’s WWE Raw. WWE announced the following on Monday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contenders Tournament Starts
* Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman
* Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw
📍 PROVIDENCE
🎟️ https://t.co/fTMQzgrh2D pic.twitter.com/OFnsoc8p7y
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2024
