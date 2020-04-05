wrestling / News

The Undertaker Defeats AJ Styles In Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Undertaker

In a match that is receiving near universal praise, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a wild Boneyard Match to close out night one of WrestleMania 36. Pics and clips are below.

