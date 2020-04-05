wrestling / News
The Undertaker Defeats AJ Styles In Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)
In a match that is receiving near universal praise, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a wild Boneyard Match to close out night one of WrestleMania 36. Pics and clips are below.
He got us.😂🤣#WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/SPQGpQHU1c
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
He's back. 🏍️#Undertaker #WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/86rxgaRo9n
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
We thought we were ready for this #BoneyardMatch. We were 𝘴𝘰,𝘴𝘰 wrong. #WrestleMania #Undertaker @LukeGallowsWWE @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/FCFlUhTIZC
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
We accept this life. #WrestleMania #Undertaker #BoneyardMatch @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/tRJNazPjrs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 5, 2020
"Come on, 𝒎𝒂𝒏. Retire already, 𝒎𝒂𝒏. Get up! Get up!"@AJStylesOrg's had enough of this. We haven't, FWIW. #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/DSswH6Yobj
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
The #Deadman rises. #Undertaker #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/LPToSahsME
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
"This is what you asked for, right?" – #Undertaker@AJStylesOrg #WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/moGhONZeWH
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
It's too late for apologies, @AJStylesOrg. #WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/thL5GXEyqR
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2020
The deed is done. Goodnight, @AJStylesOrg.#WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/N3vUS0pUdW
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
The #Undertaker rides again. 🏍️
The fun continues TOMORROW NIGHT on the ONLY #WrestleMania too big for just one night! #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/wUuEr8sF2S
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2020
Mission accomplished. #WrestleMania #Undertaker #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/yiwtUNoWUE
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
