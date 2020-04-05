The Undertaker Defeats AJ Styles In Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)

In a match that is receiving near universal praise, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a wild Boneyard Match to close out night one of WrestleMania 36. Pics and clips are below.

The #Undertaker rides again. 🏍️ The fun continues TOMORROW NIGHT on the ONLY #WrestleMania too big for just one night! #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/wUuEr8sF2S — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2020