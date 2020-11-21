WWE News: Undertaker Cameos Almost Sold Out, Previews For Taker on Broken Skull Sessions

– Some people may have scoffed at the price of Undertaker’s Cameo appearances, but they’re very nearly sold out at this point. As previously reported, the Deadman joined Cameo through WWE for a limited time with 30 personalized video slots available at $1,000 each.

As of this writing (8:40 PM ET), 28 of those vidoes have been sold leaving him just two personalized video messages available. If you want to pay a grand for one of those slots, you can do so here.

– WWE has posted two new previews for Taker’s second appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions that premieres on Sunday. The show will air on the live feed immediately after Survivor Series, and you can see the previews below: