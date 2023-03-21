Undertaker Says He Won’t Do Deadman Character Anymore: ‘It’s Gone Now’

The Undertaker says he won’t ever bring back his iconic “Deadman” character, and he recently explained why. The WWE Hall of Famer played the Deadman role for much of his WWE career, and when he retired he left his hat and coat in the ring. That was the end of that character for him, and he recently explained why his old school mentality won’t allow him to bring the character back during his recent conversation with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport. You can check out the highlights below:

On not bringing back Old School Taker anymore: “They didn’t even know that I wasn’t going to have the the hat and coat [for the Bray Wyatt segment on Raw]. Yeah. No, they were they were totally thought that I was coming [as] old Undertaker. I was like, ‘No it’s–‘ That’s part of me and the storytelling, right? When I lifted the curtain, when I lifted it back and pulled it back then, that’s gone. It’s gone now… I won’t bring the hat and coat back out.”

On why he feels that way: “So when I did when I went to the American Badass earlier, there was kind of a — kind of an event that happened. I went away, you know. I was injured and then I came back, and then I had that new presentation. And then the same thing when I went away again, which was something really big that kind of put me back into that ‘old school Undertaker’ kind of mindset.

“With me, now that people know that I can talk, and that I have actual thoughts that aren’t [chuckles] revolved around digging holes and taking souls, I think that character will will live forever in our memory. But I don’t think that I can bring it back after The Last Ride, after the A&E Biography, after doing all these shows. I just don’t think it works.”

