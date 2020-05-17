Undertaker On If He Thought The Streak Ending Was a Mistake, Says He Double-Checked With Vince And Went With It

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show for ESPN, The Undertaker discussed the end of his famous WrestleMania streak and if he thought it was the right call. Taker’s streak came to an end in 2014 at WrestleMania 30 at the hands of Brock Lesnar, a result that legitimately shocked the wrestling world.

Whether the Streak should have been broken or not has been a hot topic for years, and talking with Helwani, Taker said he always kind of knew it would happen. He also weighed in on claims that he could have said “no” if he wanted to; you can check out highlights and the full video below:

On if he thought the streak ending was a mistake: “You know, internally, and the way the business works, I knew someday that it probably would end. In our industry, you just don’t — you know, you don’t walk away like Floyd [Mayweather] and retire undefeated, or Rocky Marciano. It just doesn’t happen that way in wrestling. So it was always in the back of my mind that it would end. Although most of my peers and the people I work with thought it was a horrible decision. And I just asked Vince, I said, ‘Are you sure?’ I said, ‘Is this what you want?’ And he was like, ‘If it’s not Brock, who can beat you?’ Right? I mean, from the way this streak was built, and by that time obviously. So it was like, ‘Alright, well, it’s your call.'”

On whether he could have refused to lose to Lesnar: “Everybody thinks that I have all this juice, you know, that I can say yes or say no. I mean, I could have said no, but what good was that going to do? That would really have had a lot of disappointed people if — what do I do, not go out or you know, throw a tissy? ‘If I don’t go over, I’m not going out?’ That’s not me. I’m business and business comes first before anything personal. And so I just double-checked and made sure it he was 100% sure that’s what he wanted to do. And that was the plan so I went with it.”

