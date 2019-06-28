wrestling / News
Undertaker’s WWE Return Planned Before Super ShowDown
June 27, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE’s decision to bring Undertaker in for a match at Extreme Rules has nothing to do with his now-infamous match at Super ShowDown. The WON reports that Undertaker’s team-up with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre was planned from before the Saudi Arabia show, and was neither a response to that match or the recent sink in ratings.
The site notes that it is not currently known if this is a one-off or part of an angle for a Taker match at SummerSlam.
