Undertaker’s WWE Return Planned Before Super ShowDown

– WWE’s decision to bring Undertaker in for a match at Extreme Rules has nothing to do with his now-infamous match at Super ShowDown. The WON reports that Undertaker’s team-up with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre was planned from before the Saudi Arabia show, and was neither a response to that match or the recent sink in ratings.

The site notes that it is not currently known if this is a one-off or part of an angle for a Taker match at SummerSlam.