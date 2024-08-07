wrestling / News

The Undisputed Kingdom Defending Tag Titles, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV

August 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH 8-08-24 Undisputed Kingdom Tag Team Title match Image Credit: ROH

– ROH has announced the lineup for this week’s edition of HonorClub TV. The Undisputed Kingdom will defend their tag team titles against The Infantry.

Also set for tomorrow, Dustin Rhodes teams with Sammy Guevara against The Dark Order. Johnny TV also faces Fuego Del Sol, and Taya Valkyrie faces Hyan. Here’s the current lineup for tomorrow’s show:

* ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) (c) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)
* Rachael Ellering in action
* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Stephen Wolf & Barrett Brown
* Johnny TV vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Hyan
* Darian Bengston vs. Robbie Eagles
* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)
* Tony Nese vs. Tomohiro Ishii

