United Wrestling Network Announces New Details For Next Week’s Taping

The United Wrestling Network has announced new details for next week’s TV taping including a Chris Dickinson vs. Davey Richards main event. The company announced the following for their show (per PWInsider:

United Wrestling Network World Champion Chris Dickinson recently returned to in-ring action after battling back from a dislocated and fractured hip, a similar injury ended the athletic career of the legendary Bo Jackson. Dickinson, who was told he may never wrestle again, worked hard to rehabilitate, return, and refute that prognosis.

Dickinson, who defeated Mike Bennett in the finals of the UWN World Title tournament had one title defense (against Manders) before his injury. At Oxnard’s Levity Live on April 21st, Dickinson will make his second defense against dangerous and decorated challenger, Davey Richards.

Richards is a veteran of top promotions including Impact Wrestling, ROH, and MLW. The two faced off once before, with Dickinson picking up the hard-earned win.

Dickinson recently announced his signing with New Japan Pro Wrestling, a huge career goal of his. The working relationship between UWN and NJPW allows Dickinson to continue to appear and compete in the United Wrestling Network.

Ray Rosas and AEW’s Pretty Peter Avalon will be celebrating 10 years as a team, PPRay. They will attempt to celebrate is style as they look to once again win the United World Tag Team Titles when they battle current Champions The Midnight Heat and Beef Candy in a 3-way Tag Title match in Oxnard.

Other talent scheduled to appear include Captain Shawn Dean (AEW), Karl Fredericks (NJPW), Jordan Clearwater (NWA, NJPW), Zicky Dice (Impact Wrestling), Prince Nana (ROH), Invictus Khash, Lord Crewe, Papo Esco, Jordan Cruz, Reka Tehaka, Viva Van, Sandra Moone and more.

This is an all- ages event.

