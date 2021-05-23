Upcoming Impact Match Reportedly Earned a Lot of Praise Backstage

A new report has some details on a match that earned a lot of buzz from the recent Impact Wrestling tapings. Fightful Select reports that an X-Division Championship match was filmed at the tapings that ran an hour long and had a lot of buzz behind it, with many who watched it being very impressed.

Details on who was involved in the match are not yet known. Josh Alexander is the current X-Division champion, having won the title from Ace Austin in a match also including TJP at Impact Rebellion on April 25th. Since then he has successfully defended it against Austin and El Phantasmo. He is set to team with Petey Williams against TJP and Fallah Baah on this week’s show.