wrestling / News
Upcoming Impact Match Reportedly Earned a Lot of Praise Backstage
May 23, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has some details on a match that earned a lot of buzz from the recent Impact Wrestling tapings. Fightful Select reports that an X-Division Championship match was filmed at the tapings that ran an hour long and had a lot of buzz behind it, with many who watched it being very impressed.
Details on who was involved in the match are not yet known. Josh Alexander is the current X-Division champion, having won the title from Ace Austin in a match also including TJP at Impact Rebellion on April 25th. Since then he has successfully defended it against Austin and El Phantasmo. He is set to team with Petey Williams against TJP and Fallah Baah on this week’s show.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On Why He Thinks WWE’s ECW Reboot Didn’t Work, His Pick For His Favorite Character In WWE
- Booker T On Potential Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar Match At WWE SummerSlam, How He’d Book Lesnar’s Return
- Mojo Rawley Teases That You Will See the ‘Real’ Him in ’10 Days’
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Plan To Create Two Separate Brands After WCW Purchase, Buff Bagwell’s Run In WWE