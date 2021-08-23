Update on Adam Cole’s NXT Status Following NXT Takeover 36

A new report has details on Adam Cole’s WWE contract status following his loss at NXT Takeover 36. As noted earlier, Cole lost to Kyle O’Reilly in the two out of three falls Undisputed Finale match at Sunday’s NXT PPV.

According to PWInsider, they have confirmed that tonight’s show was Cole’s final appearance in NXT. It must of course be noted that the site specifically said it was Cole’s last “WWE NXT” appearance, and it’s conceivable that Raw or Smackdown would still be an option. So as of now, Cole’s WWE departure is still not confirmed.

That said, Fightful Select reports that Cole had not signed a new WWE contract as of Sunday morning according to sources in the company. Cole has met with Vince McMahon in recent weeks, and Fightful notes that there have been multiple main roster pitches for him since he signed his short-term extension in July.