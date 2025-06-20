Update on AEW Status of Juice Robinson, Britt Baker and Jack Perry

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has brief updates on the AEW statuses of Juice Robinson, Britt Baker and Jack Perry.

Robinson has been out of action since November of last year, when he suffered a broken fibula in a match with Will Ospreay. Robinson had been set for the Continental Classic but was instead replaced by Komander. There’s very little as far an actual update, except that Robinson himself believes he’s “not far” from a return.

Baker, likewise, hasn’t been on AEW programming since November, when she defeated Penelope Ford on Dynamite. She is under contract until 2026. Due to the fact she has spent time away because of injuries in the past, AEW could potentially add time to that contract if they wanted.

Perry’s last match was at Full Gear 2024, where he lost the TNT title to Daniel Garcia.

Meltzer noted that the ‘short version’ of the story regarding Perry and Baker is that they simply aren’t being used.