Update On Crazzy Steve’s TNA Status After AEW Dynamite Dark Match

As previously reported, TNA wrestler Crazzy Steve appeared in a dark match before last night’s AEW Dynamite, losing to Serpentico. Fightful Select reports that contracted TNA wrestlers are not allowed to work AEW, bringing Steve’s contract status into question. He is currently listed on the TNA website, but hasn’t appeared for them since Spring 2024.

According to TNA sources, Steve left the company last year and it was said to be an “amicable” decision. There are no plans for him to return, even if he is said to be “well liked.”