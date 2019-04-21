wrestling

Update On Dustin Rhodes’ WWE Contract

April 20, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
Goldust Dustin Rhodes Raw 91817 WWE Main Event

The announcement of Dustin Rhodes as Cody’s opponent at Double Or Nothing came as quite the surprise to wrestling fans, not least of which because many were still under the assumption that he was still signed to WWE. Back in March, Dustin himself claimed as much on Twitter:

According to Dave Meltzer, he wasn’t released nor fired, but simply allowed his contract to expire:

AEW, Dave Meltzer, Double or Nothing, Dustin Rhodes

