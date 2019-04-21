Update On Dustin Rhodes’ WWE Contract

– The announcement of Dustin Rhodes as Cody’s opponent at Double Or Nothing came as quite the surprise to wrestling fans, not least of which because many were still under the assumption that he was still signed to WWE. Back in March, Dustin himself claimed as much on Twitter:

I am still under contract with the @wwe , and everything that is being said online is just talk, and complete bullshit. This is exactly why I hate smart marks! — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 28, 2019

According to Dave Meltzer, he wasn’t released nor fired, but simply allowed his contract to expire: