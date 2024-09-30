wrestling / News
Update on Mark Davis Following Injury Last Year, How Far He’s Progressed
September 30, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select has an update on Aussie Open’s Mark Davis, who has been out of action for a year now due to an undisclosed ailment. Davis is said to still be recovering from his problem, but is “progressing well.” It’s unknown what the issue is, as it’s been kept quiet with the intent that Davis should be the one to tell people if he chooses.
Davis’ last match was WrestleDream last year, where Aussie Open faced FTR. Sources haven’t heard of a timeframe for his return but if there was one, it would be kept secret.
