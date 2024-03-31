wrestling / News
Update On Matt Cardona’s AEW Status Following Surprise Collision Return
March 30, 2024
As reported earlier tonight, Matt Cardona made a surprise return on AEW Collision, accepting Adam Copeland’s open challenge for the TNT championship. Fightful Select reports that Cardona is still a free agent and has not signed with AEW at this time.
Cardona’s appearance was put together earlier this week. He was scheduled to defend the Squared Circle Expo title tonight against Ultimo Dragon. When this was arranged, he dropped his title last night at Black Label Pro to Nic Nemeth. This allowed Cardona to travel to Canada for Collision.
