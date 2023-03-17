wrestling / News
Update on How Many Dates Mercedes Mone Has Left In NJPW & STARDOM
March 17, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, Mercedes Mone has no dates on her deal with Bushiroad after April. Her last scheduled appearance is STARDOM’s All Star Grand Queendom on April 23.
If she is still the IWGP Women’s champion by that date and no other dates are scheduled, she will likely lose the belt at that show. If she wins, it likely means she’s signed a longer deal.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If RVD Rubbed People the Wrong Way In TNA, Dixie Carter Becoming On-Air Talent
- Backstage Rumor on Original Plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, Why Other Plans Fell Through
- Jade Cargill Reacts To Charlotte Flair Posting Pic Of Her Ring Shape
- More Backstage Details on Bray Wyatt, His Status for WrestleMania 39