Update on How Many Dates Mercedes Mone Has Left In NJPW & STARDOM

March 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mercedes Mone NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Image Credit: NJPW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, Mercedes Mone has no dates on her deal with Bushiroad after April. Her last scheduled appearance is STARDOM’s All Star Grand Queendom on April 23.

If she is still the IWGP Women’s champion by that date and no other dates are scheduled, she will likely lose the belt at that show. If she wins, it likely means she’s signed a longer deal.

