Update on Kairi Sane’s Deal With WWE, Hasn’t Expired Yet

It was reported last month that Kairi Sane’s contract with WWE had expired and she was a free agent. In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sane is still under contract with the WWE after all but that deal will expire in February.

Sane has indicated that she does not plan to renew her deal. She stopped wrestling for WWE as she wanted to move back to Japan, and so she stayed with the company as an ambassador. STARDOM wanted to use her for a show in Budokan Hall last year but WWE didn’t allow it at the time. She will be free to wrestle again once her deal expires, whether that’s Japan or elsewhere.