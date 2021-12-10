wrestling / News
Kairi Sane’s WWE Contract Has Officially Expired
December 10, 2021 | Posted by
As we reported yesterday, Kairi Sane removed WWE from her social media handles, as she hadn’t appeared for the company since last year. She was still under contract, however, working as an ambassador. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that her deal with the company has officially expired.
WWE reportedly wanted Sane to renew her deal and return to wrestle, but she did not want to live in the United States. With COVID-19 causing travel restrictions, obviously going back and forth between the US and Japan wasn’t feasible. Sane, recently opened her own 24-hour gym but still has an interest in wrestling. STARDOM is hoping to bring her back, but there are no plans at this time.
