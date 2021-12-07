Kairi Sane Removes ‘WWE’ From Her Instagram Account

– Kairi Sane has been gaining some attention this week after she noticeably removed WWE from her official Instagram account (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Additionally, her nickname was changed from “kairi_WWE” to “official_Kairi,” and her bio lists her as a former WWE Superstar and WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

At the moment, her official Twitter account still has WWE in the handle. Additionally, when a fan remarked that they hope to see Sane return to the ring some day, Sane responded with a winking emoji.

As previously reported, Kairi Sane is also currently working on opening a 24-hour gym in Japan.