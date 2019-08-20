Update on NXT to USA Network Not Being Announced on Raw

– A big event that was expected to take place tonight, an announcement of NXT coming to USA Network, didn’t happen. But it reportedly still will be soon. It was reported earlier on Monday that the announcement was expected to come on Raw that NXT would be moving to USA in a two-hour live format starting September 18th. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

Asked about the issue on Twitter, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer — one of several people who have reported the news — said that it’s “coming soon enough” and that the stock market price over the last week “already reflects the story.” The stock closed at $71.93 on Monday and is up $6.68 over the last two weeks.