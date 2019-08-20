wrestling / News
Update on NXT to USA Network Not Being Announced on Raw
– A big event that was expected to take place tonight, an announcement of NXT coming to USA Network, didn’t happen. But it reportedly still will be soon. It was reported earlier on Monday that the announcement was expected to come on Raw that NXT would be moving to USA in a two-hour live format starting September 18th. Obviously, that didn’t happen.
Asked about the issue on Twitter, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer — one of several people who have reported the news — said that it’s “coming soon enough” and that the stock market price over the last week “already reflects the story.” The stock closed at $71.93 on Monday and is up $6.68 over the last two weeks.
Levesque told the NXT talent this on Thursday. It's coming soon enough. Stock market price already reflects the story. https://t.co/YmARQZQ3UJ
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- NXT Will Reportedly Move To USA Network On September 18, Announcement Expected Tonight on RAW
- Jim Cornette Under Fire For Insulting Jordynne Grace’s Appearance On Twitter
- Bruce Prichard On If Eddie Guerrero’s Title Reign Was Disappointing, Recalls Eddie Getting JBL Over
- Jim Ross on What Vince McMahon is Like in the Boardroom, Vince Being Easily Distracted and Swayed