Update On Randy Orton Following Recent Absence

July 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton’s last appearance for WWE was an episode of RAW on June 21, in which he lost a Money in the Bank qualifier to John Morrison. Fightful Select reports that Orton is current listed on the disabled/inactive list in the company, which was the only reason given for why he has been out for almost a month. There is said to be no issues between Orton and WWE. Everyone wants him to be back in time for the August 2 episode of RAW.

There where plans in place for Orton and Riddle through Summerslam, but Orton’s absence forced them to call an audible.

