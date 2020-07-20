Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Contract Status

It was previously reported that Rey Mysterio is currently working in WWE without a contract and has been negotiating with the company for some time on a new deal. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Mysterio still has not signed with WWE as of last night.

It was speculated that the ‘Eye for an Eye’ match at Extreme Rules last night was a way to write him out of the company if he didn’t sign. He lost that match and ‘lost his eye’, but whether or not he’s actually leaving WWE has not been confirmed at this time. Either way, the finish happened the way it did because he hasn’t signed. The reason WWE suggested that doctors may be able to save his eye is in case he does re-sign with the company, which would give them an out.

The original plan for the match had been a taped, cinematic-style one, with CGI effects showing Mysterio lose the eye. Obviously that changed, as the two worked a regular match last night.