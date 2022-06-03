The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for upcoming WWE events, including Money in the Bank on July 2. That show was initially at Allegiant Stadium but changed venues to the MGM Grand Garden Arena and all tickets were refunded.

The pre-sale, which was code protected for those that previously purchased a ticket, moved 9,533 tickets. That means only 56% of those who bought tickets to Allegiant Stadium also bought tickets for the new location. Tickets went on sale to the general public this morning. The venue holds 12,088 with the current set-up, so it will sell out, possibly as soon as today.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Columbus has 6,121 tickets out.

A house show tomorrow night in Champaign, IL ha 2,753 tickets out.

RAW on Monday in Green Bay has 4,817 tickets out.

Smackdown on June 10 in Baton Rouge has 3,464 tickets out.

A live event in Las Cruces, NM on June 11 has 3,551 tickets out. A live event that same night in Cape Girardeau, MO has 2,033 tickets out.

RAW in Wichita on June 13 has 2,909 tickets out.

RAW in Lincoln on June 20 has 4,546 tickets out.

Smackdown in Austin on June 24 has 3,945 tickets out.