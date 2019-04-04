Update on Undertaker’s WrestleMania Status

– Whether the Undertaker is appearing at WrestleMania is uncertain, but we at least know he’ll be there. PWInsider reports that Taker is scheduled to be in New Jersey over the weekend for the PPV, citing multiple sources.

At this time, there is no word as to whether he will be in front of the camera, and would be a stretch (at the very least) to imagine that he’ll have a match. That said, he will be in town.