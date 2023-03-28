Update on WWE Announcing Final WrestleMania 39 Lineups

– PWInsider has an update on when WWE will announce the final card for WrestleMania 39 and the match layouts for Saturday and Sunday. According to the report, WWE is preparing an announcement with the full rundown for both nights of the two-night event.

The announcement is expected to drop in the next day or so. PWInsider also noted that WWE doesn’t plan on keeping the final lineups a mystery until this weekend.

WrestleMania 39 will be held over two nights on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Both nights will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.