Update on Plans For TNA Impact After Recent TV Taping Cancellations

As previously reported, TNA Wrestling was forced to cancel its scheduled TV tapings in Spartanburg, SC due to weather caused by Hurricane Helene. Fightful Select reports that the company tried hard to make the tapings happen, as they were important to build to Bound for Glory. The tapings were set to begin Friday and were rescheduled to Monday and Tuesday at one point. TNA had also been promoting the tapings heavily, with the Hardys going to Spartaburg early for media.

TNA staff that were already in the city had to deal with a power outage in the hotel they were at. There were no vacancies, so some of them were forced to charge devices in their cars. With the lack of power and overall danger from the hurricane, the tapings were cancelled.

TNA has been discussing what to do for its shows leading up to Bound for Glory. One possibility that has been mentioned is running Skyway Studios in Nashville next week. This is where they filmed during the pandemic and was the host of Slammiversary 2021. As for Thursday’s episode, it is likely that it could be a “best of” episode for Bound for Glory.