TNA Announces Cancelation of Spartanburg Shows Due to Hurricane Helene

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, TNA rescheduled its TV tapigns in Spartanburg, South Carolina due to Hurricane Helene. TNA has since updated its website this morning, announcing that its shows in Spartnburg, SC are now canceled due to the hurricane. You can read the announcement below:

TNA Wrestling Cancels Shows In Spartanburg, S.C. Due to Hurricane Helene

Due to the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Helene, TNA Wrestling is canceling both shows scheduled for Spartanburg, S.C.

The safety and well-being of our TNA wrestlers, staff, crew and fans are top priority.

TNA will provide an update on refunds for the Spartanburg shows, as well as an update on future/additional shows.

We wish the best to everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene.

