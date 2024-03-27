Update On Ridge Holland Plans Following Hiatus Announcement On NXT

Ridge Holland announced he’s stepping away from the ring on this week’s NXT, and a new report has details on WWE’s plans for him. As noted, Holland announced on Tuesday’s show that he was stepping away from the ring indefinitely and has been moved to the WWE.com alumni section. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has confirmed that this is all part of Holland’s storyline and not an actual retirement.

The report notes that Holland has been “motivated” to do this story arc and has been receptive to suggestions. The arc has had no from creative or talent and is expected to run its couse as planned despite some negative reaction from fans.