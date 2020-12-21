wrestling / News

Update on Roman Reigns After Universal Title Match at TLC

December 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WWE TLC

A new report has an update on Roman Reigns after he looked to be favoring his shoulder during his match at TLC. Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in a TLC match to retain his WWE Universal Championship, and there was some speculation that he might have ben injured in the bout.

However, that would apparently not be the case. Fightful reports that Reigns was fine after the match and that he was simply selling the effects of the match.

Our full review of the PPV is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, WWE TLC, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading