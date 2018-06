According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here is Ronda Rousey’s upcoming schedule of appearances for WWE. She’s currently serving a storyline suspension. Here is her updated schedule:

* July 6 – RAW live event in Philadelphia, PA

* July 7 – RAW live event at MSG

* July 8 – RAW live event in Bridgeport, CT

* July 16 – Monday Night RAW in Buffalo, NY