wrestling / News

Update on When WWE Smackdown Will Go Back To Two Hours

June 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown New Logo 9-13-24, Megan Thee Stallion Neva Play theme, spoilers 3-14-25 Image Credit: WWE

It was reported yesterday that the USA Network is set to debut a new show in the timeslot normally reserved for WWE Smackdown’s third hour. The Rainmaker will premiere on August 15 at 10 AM ET. This means that Smackdown will, at some point, go to two hours again.

PWInsider (via WrestlePurists) reports that the show will return to a two-hour timeslot on July 4.

WWE Smackdown

