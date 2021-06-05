Updated AEW Double or Nothing 2021 PPV Buys Estimate

– According to a report by Wrestlenomics and Brandon Thurston, last Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing 2021 is estimated to have sold about 115,000 pay-per-view buys. It was previously reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Double or Nothing was on track to be the second highest PPV buyrate in company history, surpassing last year’s AEW Double or Nothing 2020. That show sold a reported 120,000 PPV buys.

The new estimate reported by Wrestlenomics is slightly below the buyrate for last year’s Double or Nothing PPV event reported by The Wrestling Observer. Additionally, Wrestlenomics increased its initial estimate for AEW Revolution 2021 from 125,000 buys to 135,000 buys.

AEW Revolution 2021 has an estimated gross of just under $7 million. However, while Revolution sold more PPVs, it had fewer ticket sales due to the socially distanced seating capacity at Daily’s Place. Meanwhile, Double or Nothing 2021 was held at the same venue at full capacity. The event sold a reported $4,700 tickets and brought in a live gate of approximately $300,000. For comparison, Revolution 2021 sold a reported 1,150 tickets.

Also, after PPV carriers, FITE TV, and B/R live collect their split on the PPV sales, Wrestlenomics reports that the two AEW 2021 pay-per-view events likely drew a net revenue of around $3 million. Wrestlenomics reports that they were told the The Wrestling Observer Newsletter estimate for Revolution of 158,000 buys was 10% to 20% too high.

The Wrestlenomics PPV estimates still have this year’s Double or Nothing as the second highest drawing PPV for AEW, with last year’s event current estimated to have sold 105,000 buys.