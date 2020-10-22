wrestling / News
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
October 21, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for AEW Full Gear following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 7th in Jacksonville, Florida and airs on FITE TV:
* AEW World Championship I Quit Match: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston
* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: TBA vs. TBA
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. TBA
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Young Bucks
* Elite Deletion Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
