Updated AEW Ticket Sale Numbers, Very Few Tickets Left For Revolution

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for upcoming AEW events, including the Revolution PPV this Sunday in Orlando. As noted, scalpers purchased an unusually large number of tickets for that event, but it seems most of those have now sold. There are some tickets remaining but the price is dropping on the secondary market as the event gets closer. Meanwhile, there are 8,194 tickets sold for the event in total, with 23 high price platinum seats still available.

Tonight’s Rampage, also in Orlando, has 3,555 tickets out.

Wednesday’s Dynamite in Estero, Florida has 1,907 tickets out.

Dynamite in San Antonio on March 16 has 4,905 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cedar Park on March 23 has 3,203 tickets out.

Dynamite in Columbia, SC on March 30 has 2,997 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston on April 6 has 4,968 tickets out with only 325 remaining before a sellout.

Dynamite in New Orleans on April 13 had 2,479 tickets out.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts II in Garland on April 15 has 2,695 tickets out. This is lower than they’ve had in that market in the past.

Dynamite in Pittsburgh on April 20 has 3,484 tickets out.