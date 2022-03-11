Updated AEW Ticket Sales, Including Double or Nothing in May

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including the Double or Nothing PPV in May. As previously reported, the show had 12,200 tickets out with over 11,000 paid for the first day, and a $1 million gate.

Now the show is up to around 13,000 tickets out and a $1.07 million gate. It will likely sell out as the set up is for around 14,000 to 15,000.

Dynamite next Wednesday from San Antonio is at 5,438 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cedar Park on March 23 has 3,417 tickets out.

Dynamite in Columbia on March 30 has 2,922 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston on April 6 has 5,181 tickets out, with 112 left to go before it sells out.

Dynamite in New Orleans on April 13 has 2,625 tickets out.

Dynamite in Pittsburgh on April 20 has 3,844 tickets out.

The pre-sale for Dynamite in Baltimore on May 4 moved 1,753 tickets. The show officially went on sale today.

The pre-sale for Dynamite at The Forum in Los Angeles on June 1 sold 6,838 tickets, which is a huge number and the fastest tickets have sold for a wrestling event in that building. Tickets officially went on sale today.

The pre-sale for Rampage in Ontario, CA on June 3 sold 2,636 tickets. Tickets officially went on sale today.

Finally, the pre-sale for Dynamite in Detroit on June 29 moved 4,506. Again, tickets officially went on sale today.