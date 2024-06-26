wrestling / News
Updated AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Betting Odds
– BetOnline has released some updated betting odds for this month’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 event, featuring some of the latest revealed matchups. Here are the updated odds:
AEW World Championship
Swerve Strickland (C) -800 (1/8)
Will Ospreay +425 (17/4)
AEW Women´s World Championship
Toni Storm (C) -1500 (1/15)
Mina Shirakawa +600 (6/1)
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match
Tetsuya Naito -150 (2/3)
Jon Moxley (c) +200 (2/1)
Draw +220 (11/5)
AEW TBS & Strong Women´s Championship
Mercedes Mone (C) -2000 (1/20)
Stephanie Vaquer (C) +700 (7/1)
Owen Hart Foundation 2024 Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals Match
Bryan Danielson -1500 (1/15)
Shingo Takagi +600 (6/1)
Singles Match
MJF -6000 (1/60)
Hechicero +1500 (15/1)
Singles Match
Zack Sabre Jr. -400 (1/4)
Orange Cassidy +250 (5/2)
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door III is scheduled for Sunday, June 30. The event will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and it will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
