– BetOnline has released some updated betting odds for this month’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 event, featuring some of the latest revealed matchups. Here are the updated odds:

AEW World Championship

Swerve Strickland (C) -800 (1/8)

Will Ospreay +425 (17/4)

AEW Women´s World Championship

Toni Storm (C) -1500 (1/15)

Mina Shirakawa +600 (6/1)

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Tetsuya Naito -150 (2/3)

Jon Moxley (c) +200 (2/1)

Draw +220 (11/5)

AEW TBS & Strong Women´s Championship

Mercedes Mone (C) -2000 (1/20)

Stephanie Vaquer (C) +700 (7/1)

Owen Hart Foundation 2024 Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals Match

Bryan Danielson -1500 (1/15)

Shingo Takagi +600 (6/1)

Singles Match

MJF -6000 (1/60)

Hechicero +1500 (15/1)

Singles Match

Zack Sabre Jr. -400 (1/4)

Orange Cassidy +250 (5/2)

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door III is scheduled for Sunday, June 30. The event will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and it will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.