Updated Betting Odds Released For AEW Dynasty
AEW Dynasty takes place this weekend, and updated betting odds are online. Bet Online has released the following updated odds for the PPV, which airs Sunday on PPV:
AEW World Championship Match
Swerve Strickland: -200 (1/2)
Samoa Joe (c): +150 (3/2)
AEW Women’s World Championship
Toni Storm (c): -400 (1/4)
Thunder Rosa: +250 (5/2)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
Young Bucks: -300 (1/3)
FTR: +200 (2/1)
AEW Continental Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c): -800 (1/8)
Pac: +425 (17/4)
AEW International Championship
Kyle O’Reilly: -200 (1/2)
Roderick Strong (c): +150 (3/2)
TBS Championship Match
Julia Hart (c): -500 (1/5)
Willow Nightingale +300 (3/1)
Singles Match
Will Ospreay: -1000 (1/10)
Bryan Danielson: +500 (5/1)
Trios Match
Adam Copeland & Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe -400 (1/4)
House of Black: +250 (5/2)