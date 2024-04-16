wrestling / News

Updated Betting Odds Released For AEW Dynasty

April 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynasty Image Credit: AEW

AEW Dynasty takes place this weekend, and updated betting odds are online. Bet Online has released the following updated odds for the PPV, which airs Sunday on PPV:

AEW World Championship Match
Swerve Strickland: -200 (1/2)
Samoa Joe (c): +150 (3/2)

AEW Women’s World Championship
Toni Storm (c): -400 (1/4)
Thunder Rosa: +250 (5/2)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
Young Bucks: -300 (1/3)
FTR: +200 (2/1)

AEW Continental Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c): -800 (1/8)
Pac: +425 (17/4)

AEW International Championship
Kyle O’Reilly: -200 (1/2)
Roderick Strong (c): +150 (3/2)

TBS Championship Match
Julia Hart (c): -500 (1/5)
Willow Nightingale +300 (3/1)

Singles Match
Will Ospreay: -1000 (1/10)
Bryan Danielson: +500 (5/1)

Trios Match
Adam Copeland & Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe -400 (1/4)
House of Black: +250 (5/2)

