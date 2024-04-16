Updated Betting Odds Released For AEW Dynasty

AEW Dynasty takes place this weekend, and updated betting odds are online. Bet Online has released the following updated odds for the PPV, which airs Sunday on PPV:

AEW World Championship Match

Swerve Strickland: -200 (1/2)

Samoa Joe (c): +150 (3/2)

AEW Women’s World Championship

Toni Storm (c): -400 (1/4)

Thunder Rosa: +250 (5/2)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

Young Bucks: -300 (1/3)

FTR: +200 (2/1)

AEW Continental Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c): -800 (1/8)

Pac: +425 (17/4)

AEW International Championship

Kyle O’Reilly: -200 (1/2)

Roderick Strong (c): +150 (3/2)

TBS Championship Match

Julia Hart (c): -500 (1/5)

Willow Nightingale +300 (3/1)

Singles Match

Will Ospreay: -1000 (1/10)

Bryan Danielson: +500 (5/1)

Trios Match

Adam Copeland & Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe -400 (1/4)

House of Black: +250 (5/2)