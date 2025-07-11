wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds For WWE Evolution
WWE Evolution is two days away, and new betting odds are online for the show. You can see the updated betting odds for the July 13th PPV below, courtesy of MyBookie.
The betting odds favor Rhea Ripley and Jordynne Grace to win the Women’s World Championship NXT Women’s Championship, respectively. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch are both heavily favored to retain their WWE Women’s Championship and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Jade Cargill is heavily favored to beat Naomi in their No Holds Barred Match and the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, are favored to retain their titles.
Finally, Stephanie Vaquer is the current betting favorite to win the women’s battle royal for a championship match at Clash in Paris with Bianca Belair and Nikki Bella coming in just behind the Chilean star.
Women’s World Championship Match
Rhea Ripley: -550
Iyo Sky: +325
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Tiffany Stratton: -2000
Trish Stratus: +700
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Jordynne Grace: -250
Jacy Jayne: +170
WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match
Becky Lynch: -2000
Bayley: +370
Lyra Valkyria: +600
No Holds Barred Match
Jade Cargill: -1500
Naomi: +600
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez: -450
Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss: +275
The Kabuki Warriors: +650
Sol Ruca & Zaria: +1000
Evolution Battle Royal Winner
Stephanie Vaquer: -300
Bianca Belair: +250
Nikki Bella: +250
Nia Jax: +600
Paige: +800
Chelsea Green: +1000
AJ Lee: +1400
Kairi Sane: +1600
Ivy Nile: +1800
Lita: +2200
Zelina Vega: +2500
Mia Yim: +2500
Jaida Parker: +2500
Alba Fyre: +3000
Piper Niven: +3000
Candice LeRae: +4000
B-FAB: +4000
Masha Slamovich: +4000
Mickie James: +5000
Scarlett: +5000
Gail Kim: +6000
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Say Hangman Page Was ‘Always’ Meant To Be AEW’s Main Character, Praise Jon Moxley As A Locker Room Leader
- Kenny Omega on Changing His Ring Style, Says His Performances Will Be ‘More Limited’
- Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Evolution
- Drew McIntyre Jokes That Changing Your Last Name To Fatu Is A Great Way To Succeed In WWE