Updated Betting Odds For WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution is two days away, and new betting odds are online for the show. You can see the updated betting odds for the July 13th PPV below, courtesy of MyBookie.

The betting odds favor Rhea Ripley and Jordynne Grace to win the Women’s World Championship NXT Women’s Championship, respectively. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch are both heavily favored to retain their WWE Women’s Championship and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Jade Cargill is heavily favored to beat Naomi in their No Holds Barred Match and the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, are favored to retain their titles.

Finally, Stephanie Vaquer is the current betting favorite to win the women’s battle royal for a championship match at Clash in Paris with Bianca Belair and Nikki Bella coming in just behind the Chilean star.

Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley: -550

Iyo Sky: +325

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton: -2000

Trish Stratus: +700

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Jordynne Grace: -250

Jacy Jayne: +170

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Becky Lynch: -2000

Bayley: +370

Lyra Valkyria: +600

No Holds Barred Match

Jade Cargill: -1500

Naomi: +600

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez: -450

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss: +275

The Kabuki Warriors: +650

Sol Ruca & Zaria: +1000

Evolution Battle Royal Winner

Stephanie Vaquer: -300

Bianca Belair: +250

Nikki Bella: +250

Nia Jax: +600

Paige: +800

Chelsea Green: +1000

AJ Lee: +1400

Kairi Sane: +1600

Ivy Nile: +1800

Lita: +2200

Zelina Vega: +2500

Mia Yim: +2500

Jaida Parker: +2500

Alba Fyre: +3000

Piper Niven: +3000

Candice LeRae: +4000

B-FAB: +4000

Masha Slamovich: +4000

Mickie James: +5000

Scarlett: +5000

Gail Kim: +6000