Updated Betting Odds for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

– BetOnline released the following updated betting lines for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 after last night’s edition of WWE Raw:

Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair (c) -200 (1/2)

Becky Lynch +220 (11/5)

Asuka +300 (3/1)

Hell in a Cell Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -225 (4/9)

Seth “Freakin” Rollins +150 (3/2)

Handicap Match Winner

Bobby Lashley -180 (5/9)

Omos & MVP +140 (7/5)

Mixed Tag Team Winner

The Judgment Day -350 (2/7)

AJ Styles & Finn Balor & Liv Morgan +225 (9/4)

Singles Match Winner

Ezekiel -150 (2/3)

Kevin Owens +110 (11/10)

United States Championship Match Winner

Theory (c) -450 (2/9)

Mustafa Ali +275 (11/4)

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, June 5. The event will be held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.