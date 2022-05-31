wrestling / News
Updated Betting Odds for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022
– BetOnline released the following updated betting lines for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 after last night’s edition of WWE Raw:
Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner
Bianca Belair (c) -200 (1/2)
Becky Lynch +220 (11/5)
Asuka +300 (3/1)
Hell in a Cell Match Winner
Cody Rhodes -225 (4/9)
Seth “Freakin” Rollins +150 (3/2)
Handicap Match Winner
Bobby Lashley -180 (5/9)
Omos & MVP +140 (7/5)
Mixed Tag Team Winner
The Judgment Day -350 (2/7)
AJ Styles & Finn Balor & Liv Morgan +225 (9/4)
Singles Match Winner
Ezekiel -150 (2/3)
Kevin Owens +110 (11/10)
United States Championship Match Winner
Theory (c) -450 (2/9)
Mustafa Ali +275 (11/4)
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, June 5. The event will be held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
