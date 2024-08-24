wrestling / News
Updated Card Revealed For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW has an updated card for this week’s episode of Collision following Friday’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* London Ladders Qualifying Match: Flight & Lio Rush vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC
* The Conglomeration vs. Undisputed Kingdom
* HOOK vs. Big Bill
* Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron
* Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. TBA
* Jeff Jarrett vs. Ariya Daivari
* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jay Lethal
* Ben Mankiewicz narrates the story of Toni Storm vs. Mariah May
TOMORROW!#AEWCollision is the FINAL STOP before #AEWAllInLondon! Don’t miss a second of the action from Cardiff, Wales on @TNTDrama at 8pm/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/z8kjvcf1iM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2024