Updated Card Revealed For This Week’s AEW Collision

August 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 8-24-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for this week’s episode of Collision following Friday’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* London Ladders Qualifying Match: Flight & Lio Rush vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC
* The Conglomeration vs. Undisputed Kingdom
* HOOK vs. Big Bill
* Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron
* Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. TBA
* Jeff Jarrett vs. Ariya Daivari
* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jay Lethal
* Ben Mankiewicz narrates the story of Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

