Updated Card Revealed For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated card for this week’s episode of Collision following Friday’s Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* London Ladders Qualifying Match: Flight & Lio Rush vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC

* The Conglomeration vs. Undisputed Kingdom

* HOOK vs. Big Bill

* Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron

* Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. TBA

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Ariya Daivari

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jay Lethal

* Ben Mankiewicz narrates the story of Toni Storm vs. Mariah May