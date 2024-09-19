Updated Card For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

AEW has an updated card for the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite after this week’s show. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* AEW World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: PAC, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Private Party & TBA

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Roderick Strong

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness