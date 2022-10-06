Updated Card For AEW Battle of the Belts IV

AEW has an updated lineup for Battle of the Belts IV following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night at 11 PM ET after Rampage:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Barreta

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Gates Of Agony