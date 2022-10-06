wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW Battle of the Belts IV
October 5, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for Battle of the Belts IV following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night at 11 PM ET after Rampage:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Barreta
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Gates Of Agony
More Trending Stories
- Ricky Starks Wants His AEW Co-Workers To Shut Up, Deletes Tweet
- Andrade el Idolo Wants More From His AEW Run But Hasn’t Talked To Triple H
- Seth Rollins on Not Having Any Animosity With Roman Reigns, His Love for Vince McMahon
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her