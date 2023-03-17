wrestling / News
Updated Card For Impact Sacrifice
March 16, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated card for next week’s Sacrifice following Thursday’s episode of Impact. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on March 24th and airs live on Impact! Plus:
* Impact Knockouts World Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Jordynne Grace
* Busted Open Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. TBA
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Bullet Club vs. TMDK
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers
* Josh Alexander, Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs. Time Machine
* Gisele Shaw vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
