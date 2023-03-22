WWE has has an updated card for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on April 1st and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes

* NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Gigi Dolan vs. Zoey Stark vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. One More TBD

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. One More TBD

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kiana James & Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

* Match For Control of Chase U: Schism vs. Chase U & Tyler Bate

* Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller